(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. said it is still trying to get six auto plants back to full production even though a protest that had closed off the Ambassador Bridge linking the U.S. and Canada for a week ended on Sunday night.

The Japanese automaker said in a statement that all three production lines at its Canadian plants are still down and and that output also has been curtailed at factories in Alabama, Kentucky and West Virginia.

“We expect related disruptions to continue this week, and we’ll make adjustments as needed,” a Toyota spokesman said Monday.

General Motor Co., Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV all reported that their plants are back running at full production.

