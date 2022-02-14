52m ago
Toyota Losing Production at Six Plants After Bridge Protest Ends
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. said it is still trying to get six auto plants back to full production even though a protest that had closed off the Ambassador Bridge linking the U.S. and Canada for a week ended on Sunday night.
- The Japanese automaker said in a statement that all three production lines at its Canadian plants are still down and and that output also has been curtailed at factories in Alabama, Kentucky and West Virginia.
- “We expect related disruptions to continue this week, and we’ll make adjustments as needed,” a Toyota spokesman said Monday.
- General Motor Co., Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV all reported that their plants are back running at full production.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.