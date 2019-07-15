(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. must pay $15.8 million in damages to a California dealer who accused it of retaliating against him because he had developed safety-recall software that was costing automaker millions of dollars in car repairs.

A state court jury in Santa Ana on Monday awarded the damages to Roger Hogan’s two dealderships.

The owner of Capistrano Toyota and Claremont Toyota accused the Japanese carmaker of concealing that it was planning to oust him from its franchise system as far back as January 2011 while he was investing millions of dollars to expand and renovate his dealerships.

Hogan claimed that his Autovation program was much more efficient than Toyota’s own recall-notification system in identifying and contacting customers whose vehicles had uncompleted safety recalls. According to Hogan, Toyota wanted to kill his program, which was also used by other Toyota dealers, and get rid of him because it was costing the carmaker too much money to fix all the cars Autovation identified.

