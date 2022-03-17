(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. plans to produce an average of about 800,000 vehicles globally per month in the April-June quarter due to a persistent shortage of semiconductors for automobiles.

Calling the reduced output an “intentional pause,” Toyota said in a statement that actual production may be lower given how difficult it is to see supply conditions several months ahead.

The world’s No. 1 carmaker had already announced plans to cut output in Japan by 20% in April, 10% in May and 5% in June. The global auto industry has faced a wave of challenges and supply-chain disruptions, brought on by everything from the Covid pandemic to cyberattacks, bad weather and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Toyota Purchasing Chief Kazunari Kumakura said Thursday the company will continue to feel the impact of Covid and semiconductor shortages. Production is operating at a normal level, but not to an extent to recover lost output, he said.

