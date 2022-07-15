(Bloomberg) -- The Toyota Crown, a car known for ferrying around Japan’s corporate and political elite, is set for the global stage from next year with plans to release versions in 40 countries and regions.

Toyota Motor Corp. is betting the move will breathe new life into the historic yet largely niche brand, which has almost exclusively been sold in Japan since its debut in 1955. The Crown was the first Toyota passenger car designed and manufactured entirely in Japan, making it a symbol of the automaker’s postwar rise.

“This flagship car represents Japan’s success and pride,” Toyota President and Chief Executive Officer Akio Toyoda said as he unveiled four new versions of the Crown at an event near Tokyo on Friday. “I want the world to know what Japan’s Crown embodies.”

With the global rollout, Toyota aims to sell about 200,000 Crown models a year, up from around 20,000 it sold domestically in 2021.

To boost its global appeal, new versions of the Crown depart significantly from the executive sedans that rove the business centers in Tokyo. One of the models is a sports utility vehicle, underscoring a preference for bigger cars in markets like the US.

The first of the new models, due for release in Japan this fall, is a crossover hybrid, reflecting Toyota’s strategy of transitioning into the era of fully battery-powered cars at a pace it regards as most rational and reasonable.

Toyota will consider what kind of powertrain is the best fit for Crown models in various regions, according to Hiroki Nakajima, president of the company’s mid-sized vehicle division.

“We’ve always worked to adapt to the times,” Nakajima said. “That’s why this vehicle has sold for so long.”

