(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. is raising its stake in Subaru Corp. to at least 20%, the Nikkei reported, as Japan’s No. 1 carmaker expands its partnerships to fuel growth, expand its footprint and push into new technologies.

Subaru will also take a stake in Toyota, strengthening their capital ties and collaboration, the newspaper reported, without identifying where it got the information. The boards of both companies are meeting Friday to approve the arrangement, the Nikkei said.

Japan’s No. 1 carmaker already owns about 17% of the maker of Forester and Outback wagons, having built its stake since first making an investment in 2005. Toyota, Volkswagen AG and other carmakers have been forging partnerships as they face an uncertain future, with new technologies and business models disrupting the $2.23 trillion global auto industry. Toyota is investing in electric and autonomous vehicles, fuel-cell and hybrid cars, as well as data for connected cars.

Subaru shares jumped as much as 4.2% as of 10:23 a.m. on Friday. The stock is up about 30% this year. Toyota fell less than 1%. The two automakers have jointly developed automobiles since striking up their partnership.

Toyota is by far the larger manufacturer, with 10.6 million cars and trucks produced in 2018. Subaru made 1 million vehicles last year, a decline of 5% and the first drop in seven years.

“The reports aren’t based on any announcements from our company,” said Maki Niimi, a spokesman for Toyota. “The Toyota group is considering various options to strengthen its competitiveness. We will publish anything when it is appropriate to do so.”

Subaru issued a similar statement with similar wording.

Toyota plans to make Subaru an equity affiliate after raising its stake, the Nikkei said, which would make it an asset on its balance sheet and included on income statements.

Toyota also owns stakes in Suzuki Motor Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp., of less than 10% apiece.

