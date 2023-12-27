Toyota Ready to Help Daihatsu Pay for Costs of Safety Scandal

(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. is prepared to help subsidiary Daihatsu Motor Co. pay for damages incurred by the fallout of an investigation that revealed most of its vehicles weren’t properly tested for collision safety.

Daihatsu is halting shipments and suspending operations through January, following revelations that the carmaker manipulated the results of tests dating as far back as 1989. Earlier this week, the maker of popular kei cars promised to compensate the companies it directly supplies

“Toyota is ready to provide its full support should Daihatsu ask for it,” Chief Communication Officer Jun Nagata told reporters Thursday.

Japan’s transport ministry raided Daihatsu’s headquarters in Osaka last week. Osaka Prefecture set up a dedicated website Thursday for customers and firms affected by the scandal to submit requests for support and express their grievances.

