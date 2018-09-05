(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. is recalling more than a million Prius and C-HR compact crossover vehicles globally due to the risk of fire.

Of the 1.03 million affected vehicles, 550,000 will be called back in Japan, according to a company spokesman Jean-Yves Jault. There has been one reported case of a vehicle emitting smoke, but no injuries were reported, he said.

Wiring in the engine room could become damaged due to vibration when the vehicle is running, leading to a short circuit and potentially a fire, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

To contact the reporters on this story: Kevin Buckland in Tokyo at kbuckland1@bloomberg.net;Masatsugu Horie in Tokyo at mhorie3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Anand Krishnamoorthy at anandk@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.