Toyota is recalling almost 250,000 of its popular RAV4 SUVs in Canada, which the automaker says are at risk of catching fire due to improperly sized replacement batteries.

The recall covers certain 2013-2018 model year RAV4s, Toyota’s best-selling vehicle.

The company said that some replacement 12-volt batteries have smaller top dimensions than others, and when they are used without a properly tightened hold-down clamp, they are susceptible to moving around when the vehicle is “driven with forceful turns.”

“The movement could cause the positive battery terminal to contact the hold-down clamp and short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire,” Toyota said in a Monday press release.

The company said that it’s currently preparing a remedy, and once it’s available, Toyota dealers will replace the battery hold-down clamp, battery tray, and positive terminal cover with new and improved ones “at no cost to owners.”

Toyota is also recalling 1.8 RAV4 vehicles in the U.S. for the same problem, the company said in a statement.

The company says drivers of the affected vehicles will be notified by the end of the year.