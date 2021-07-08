(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. backtracked on its political giving policies, re-adopting a ban on donations to the 147 congressional Republicans who voted against certifying Electoral College votes for Joe Biden on Jan. 6.

The political action committee of the automaker, which was among the dozen of companies that suspended donations in the wake of the uprising at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump, actually donated $56,000 this year to 38 members who opposed Biden’s victory, according to a report by the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

The report sparked a backlash on social media with posts threatening boycotts and criticizing the company for supporting Trump’s false claims of election fraud. So the company on Thursday reinstated the ban on donations to those Republicans.

“We understand that the PAC decision to support select members of Congress who contested the results troubled some stakeholders,” the company said in a statement. “At this time, we have decided to stop contributing to those members of Congress who contested the certification.”

CREW’s report said 250 corporate and industry trade association PACs have given $4.9 million to committees supporting 110 of the 147 members who objected to Biden’s victory.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.