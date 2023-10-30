(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp.’s global sales climbed 8.3% in April to September from a year earlier to a record 5,596,183 vehicles, putting the world’s biggest carmaker on track for another year of strong gains thanks to robust demand and an improvement in supply conditions.

Global production in the fiscal first half rose 10% to a record 5,738,126 units, including subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., the Japanese carmaker said Monday.

Sales of Toyota and Lexus brand cars rose 22% in Africa, the highest among all regions, followed by 17% in the Middle East, as well as 9.4% in North America and 7% in Europe. Sales, however, were relatively weak in some parts of Asia, excluding Japan, due partly to economic slowdowns in places such as Thailand and Indonesia.

Toyota’s sales in China rose less than 1%, as car buyers switch to electric vehicles. Its lackluster performance in the country follows strong sales last year, helped by the government’s stimulus measures.

The carmaker’s sales jumped 34% in Japan on easing semiconductor supply related issues. Toyota sold 1,825,965 electrified vehicles in the six-month period, up 38% from a year earlier.

During last week’s Japan Mobility Show Lexus President Takashi Watanabe touched upon the insufficient charging network in the country and said, “They’re still limited in number, but we’re also investigating and moving right now with a program for Lexus-specific charging stations.”

For September alone, Toyota’s sales were up 10.5% from a year earlier, while output was almost unchanged.

