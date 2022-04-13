(Bloomberg) -- Car buyers who were hoping to see some relief from sticker shock have a long wait, and some shoppers may even balk at a new vehicle if prices keep rising next year as automakers look to manage their own inflationary problems.

That’s the worry of Bob Carter, executive vice president of Toyota Motor Corp.’s North American business. Carter said there is enough demand for carmakers to sell as many as 16.8 million vehicles in the U.S. this year, but due to shortages of key parts the industry will fall at least 1 million vehicles short. That alone will keep prices up.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think the cycle is over,” Carter said in an interview at the New York auto show. “I worry about 2023. Is the industry pricing beyond the consumer’s willingness to pay?”

With more demand than supply, automakers aren’t discounting vehicles. They have also been putting in price hikes of about 9% to an average $41,500 for non-luxury cars over the past two years. That may only get worse because of soaring prices for steel, which are up more than 50%, and other commodities, Carter said.

There are already signs that consumers are pushing back. Used-car retailer CarMax Inc. said on Tuesday said sales missed expectations because consumers are experiencing sticker shock, taking its toll on confidence in the economy.

