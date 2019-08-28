(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. and Suzuki Motor Corp. are strengthening their alliance by taking stakes in one another, seeking to bolster their position as the auto industry shifts further toward electrified and self-driving cars.

Japan’s biggest automaker will acquire about 5% of Suzuki shares for about 96 billion yen ($907 million), while Suzuki will get a smaller holding valued at about 48 billion yen in Toyota, the automakers said in statements Wednesday.

The move builds on ties established in 2017 between the two carmakers and is aimed at expanding their collaboration to keep up with technological advances sweeping through the transportation industry, from on-demand rides to cars that are no longer powered by fossile fuels. For Toyota, the alliance provides access to Suzuki’s expertise in India, which is on track to overtake Japan and become the third-largest vehicle market in the world.

Suzuki is attempting a partnership with a larger carmaker after an acrimonious split with Volkswagen AG. Toyota has budgeted about seven times more on research and development than Suzuki for this fiscal year, and the smaller automaker has pointed to the soaring cost of making competitive cars as a reason to join forces with a partner.

In February 2017, Toyota and Suzuki agreed to begin “concrete examination” of a partnership in technology and procurement. A year later, they agreed to sell each other’s hybrid cars and other vehicles in India. This March, Toyota further expanded the alliance to supply its hybrid system to Suzuki globally, while Suzuki will sell compact vehicles through Toyota in India and Africa. The carmakers also said they plan to produce joint battery electric cars in India around 2020.

As the industry face challenges from ride-sharing services to stricter emission targets, smaller Japanese carmakers are increasingly relying on tie-ups with Toyota to help tackle the issues. Toyota also has stakes in Mazda Motor Corp. and Subaru Corp. and works with them on electric cars.

