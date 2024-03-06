(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. didn’t make an offer on union demands for pay hikes, as wage talks drag on during a time when policymakers are seeking signs that a sustainable wage-price cycle may be emerging in Japan.

The workers’ union is seeking a bonus of 7.6 months worth of salary, an increase of almost a full month’s worth of wages. Although the union doesn’t disclose figures for the wage hike, last year the automaker boosted compensation by the most since 1999. Toyota will make an offer at its next meeting on March 13, a spokesman for the company said Wednesday.

Toyota sits at the center of a network of auto manufacturers and suppliers that employs more than 5 million people across the country, making it a bellwether for the economy and for pay trends among big companies. A stronger rise than last year for these firms would add to evidence that Japan is inching closer to the virtuous cycle of rising wages and prices that Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda has emphasized is needed for a policy shift.

In recent years, Toyota and its union reached agreement well before their planned timeline.

The talks between the automakers and unions are part of the country’s broader annual spring wage negotiations, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government calling for wage growth that exceeds inflation. Honda Motor Co. and Mazda Motor Corp. also announced last month that it will raise wages from a year earlier. Honda agreed to increase its pay to 5.6% and Mazda will raise theirs by 6.8%.

