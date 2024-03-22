(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Industries Corp. promised to rebuild its culture and leadership structure almost two months after an internal investigation found the engine supplier had subverted safety regulations.

The company will prioritize legal compliance by training upper management and establishing an official pipeline for factory workers to report their concerns, it said in a statement Friday after Chief Executive Officer Koichi Ito delivered its proposals to Japan’s transport ministry.

The president and senior executive officers will pay back a portion of their salary for failing to comply with certification requirements, the supplier added.

Toyota Motor Corp. temporarily suspended shipments of 10 vehicle models in January after the affiliate revealed irregularities in the test results for horsepower in a number of engines.

The revelations emerged a month after a probe of a different Toyota unit, Daihatsu Motor Co., found that most of its vehicles weren’t properly tested for collision safety. Toyota later tapped the head of its operations in Latin America, Masahiro Inoue, to rebuild leadership and customer trust at the battered lightweight truck maker.

Last month, Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito called on Japanese carmakers to conduct internal probes for any misconduct, including any attempts to skirt regulations, and to report their findings by the end of April.

Toyota Industries was ordered then to put forward a list of measures to prevent future scandals.

In response to the same type of order, Daihatsu said in February it would increase staffing and production time, as well as begin training for management in an effort to improve transparency and internal culture.

Toyota group chairman Akio Toyoda said the entire organization needs to “return to basics” to overcome these scandals.

“We sold vehicles that didn’t meet these requirements,” Toyoda told reporters near Toyota’s headquarters in Nagoya in January. “To subvert those standards is to betray customer trust.”

