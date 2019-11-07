(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. announced a 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) share buyback as quarterly profit topped analysts’ estimates, underscoring the Japanese automaker’s ability to keep profitability on track amid sputtering global demand for cars.

Operating income for the fiscal second quarter that ended in September was 662 billion yen, thanks to cost controls and solid vehicle sales in Japan and North America, the company said in a statement Thursday. That compares with analysts’ average estimate for 604 billion yen. The shares rose 1% after the results.

Toyota joins Tesla Inc., Ford Motor Co. and Volkswagen AG with better-than-anticipated results, even as vehicle sales weaken across the globe. Japan’s automakers are also getting hurt by a stronger yen eroding income brought home. Cost controls have helped Toyota maintain profits ahead of analysts’ projections, even while it is investing heavily as the industry faces a tectonic shift to electrification and self-driving automobiles.

“Sales in Japan are solid, while in the U.S. RAV4 demand is supporting a weaker environment,” said Koji Endo, an analyst at SBI Securities. “China is solid, while southeast Asia is showing signs of weakness, but overall Toyota’s global sales are doing well.”

The repurchase represents as much as 1.2% of shares, in line with Toyota’s past buybacks. In recent years, the company has typically announced a repurchase authorization of 200 billion yen to 300 billion yen twice a year, in May and November.

Some of the profit gains came from a change in depreciation methods, which lowered expenses by 80.6 billion yen during the first two quarters, Toyota said.

The automaker also trimmed back its global sales target by about 30,000 units, to 10.7 million units. Toyota sold 10.6 million vehicles in the prior fiscal year.

