Aug 26, 2019
Toys 'R' Us Canada president resigns after two decades with retailer
The Canadian Press
Toys 'R' Us Canada's president has resigned from the top post after more than two decades with the company.
A spokeswoman says Melanie Teed-Murch tendered her resignation to accept a new opportunity, which has not been disclosed.
The company did not say when the resignation takes effect and says that it has yet to appoint an interim president.
Teed-Murch started her career with the toy seller in 1996 as a store manager in Kitchener, Ont., before working her way up to the top post in September 2016.
She oversaw the company during a tumultuous time as its American and U.K. counterparts liquidated stores, and the Canadian business sought creditor protection.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FFH:CT) eventually purchased the Canadian operation for $300 million and Teed-Murch embarked on a media offensive to reassure customers that the retailer remained open for business.
The retailer has 82 stores across Canada and e-commerce sites Toysrus.ca and Babiesrus.ca