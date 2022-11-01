(Bloomberg) -- London broker TP ICAP Group Plc has gotten a boost from bond market volatility during central bank rate hikes and September’s disastrous UK ‘mini budget.’

Global broking revenue was up 12% in the third quarter, the company said in a trading update Tuesday. The surge was driven by “favorable market conditions” in rates trading, the broker’s largest and most profitable asset class.

The rates unit may have benefited from “dislocations” in the UK market sparked by pension liability-driven investment strategies, Shore Capital analyst Vivek Raja said in a note. Funds following the approach, known as LDI, were left scrambling to post more collateral amid a rout in gilts following former Prime Minister Liz Truss’s planned tax cuts that have since been mostly scrapped.

The jump in bond market activity has provided a much-needed boost for TP ICAP, which said in March that fiscal 2021 results had been hindered by “unusually quiet” markets. The stock slumped during the Covid-19 pandemic as Chief Executive Nicolas Breteau slammed working from home for hampering risk-taking. However, it doubled from mid-July through early October.

TP ICAP said Tuesday that it also got a fillip from the strong US dollar, with about 60% of the group’s revenue denominated in dollars.

Still, further gains may now be limited for the shares, which slid 3.3% on Tuesday.

“After strong recent recovery in the share price, we find it difficult to envisage meaningful further upside until Liquidnet begins to deliver,” added Shore’s Raja, referring to the darkpool operator that TP ICAP bought last year.

(Adds Shore comments in third and final paragraphs; updates shares.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.