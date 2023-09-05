(Bloomberg) -- TE Asia Healthcare Partners is considering selling its oncology centers in Hong Kong, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Singapore-based company, backed by private equity firm TPG Inc., is working with a financial adviser on a potential divestment that could value Hong Kong Integrated Oncology Centre at more than $100 million, the people said. Deliberations are ongoing and TE Asia could still opt to hold onto the asset, the people said, asking not to be identified as the process is private.

A representative for TE Asia declined to comment.

A rising middle class in Asia is boosting demand for private health-care services, spurring deal activity in the sector. Sime Darby Bhd. and Ramsay Health Care Ltd., Australia’s biggest private hospital operator, kicked off the sale of their hospital unit and are seeking a valuation of as much as $1.5 billion, Bloomberg News reported earlier this year. Thomson Medical Group Ltd. in July agreed to buy FV Hospital for as much as $381 million.

Founded in 2015, Hong Kong Integrated Oncology Centre provides cancer diagnosis, treatment and wellness services, according to its website. Apart from running oncology centers on Hong Kong Island and in Kowloon, the company also operates a private daytime cancer treatment center at Hong Kong Adventist Hospital.

TE Asia — co-founded by group Chief Executive Officer Eng Aik Meng and TPG in 2014 — focuses on oncology, cardiology and orthopaedics, according to its website. The company operates clinics and hospitals in locations including Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia.

