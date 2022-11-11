(Bloomberg) -- Singapore Life Holdings Pte and Prudential Plc are among insurance companies considering bids for the controlling stake in PT Bank Negara Indonesia’s life insurance business, according to people familiar with the matter.

Jakarta-listed conglomerate PT Astra International is also among the potential suitors for PT BNI Life Insurance, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Deliberations are preliminary and a formal sale process hasn’t been kicked off, the people said. Other suitors could still emerge, they said.

State-owned BNI, which holds a 60% stake in BNI Life, is having initial talks over the structure of a potential sale with Sumitomo Life Insurance Co., which owns the remaining 40%, the people said. The Japanese insurer is an existing investor in closely-held Singapore Life, also known as Singlife, which is also backed by private equity firm TPG Inc. and UK-based insurer Aviva Plc.

A potential transaction could value BNI Life at about $1 billion, Bloomberg News reported in July. A deal could also include a so-called bancassurance partnership, in which an insurer is permitted to sell its products in a bank’s branches and other retail channels for a certain period, people familiar with the matter have said.

Representatives for Astra, Prudential and Singlife declined to comment, while a representative for BNI didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Singlife is eyeing acquisitions to expand across Southeast Asia, particularly in Indonesia and Vietnam, Chief Executive Officer Pearlyn Phau said in an interview this week. Previous purchases include a business portfolio of Zurich Life and Aviva’s Singapore business in 2020 in the biggest insurance deal in the city-state.

Prudential has been operating in Indonesia since 1995 via its unit PT Prudential Life Assurance. The group’s first-half earnings rose less than expected as the pandemic disrupted sales in key markets such as Hong Kong, underscoring the challenge posed by the insurer’s pivot to Asia.

Astra is exploring a potential acquisition of BNI Life, while it’s considering strategic options for its own life insurance unit, people familiar with the matter have said.

--With assistance from Joyce Koh and Norman Harsono.

