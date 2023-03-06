(Bloomberg) -- Australian funeral home operator InvoCare Ltd. has surged the most on record after receiving a takeover approach from TPG Global, LLC.

TPG offered to buy InvoCare at A$12.65 per share, valuing the Sydney based company at A$1.82 billion ($1.22 billion). Shares in the Australian firm closed 35% higher at A$12.08. TPG has already acquired a stake of about 17.8% via a combination of physical ownership and derivatives.

The unsolicited, preliminary and non-binding proposal was a 41% premium to Invocare’s A$8.95 closing share price on Monday. There is no certainty it will result in a deal. The company provides funeral services in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, and operates private memorial parks and crematoria in Australia and New Zealand.

InvoCare FY Operating Earnings A$50.2M Vs. A$45.1M Y/y

TPG Global in 2021 tried to acquire Australian salary packaging firm Smartgroup Corp. before the deal was abandoned in October of that year.

TPG Global is part of TPG Capital, a San Francisco-based private equity firm with more than $135 billion of assets under management. Though the firm’s first investment in a funeral provider globally, TPG has invested in subsectors adjacent to the health care industry, including drug-testing firm Novotech Health Holdings, veterinary business Greencross Ltd. and non-prescription drugmaker iNova Pharmaceuticals.

--With assistance from Harry Brumpton.

(Update with InvoCare share prices at closing)

