(Bloomberg) -- TPG Inc. is in talks to acquire German metering company Techem GmbH, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The buyout firm is one of the main remaining bidders for Techem after KKR & Co. dropped out of the race, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It’s trying to negotiate terms of a deal with Techem’s owners, which include Partners Group Holding AG, according to the people.

TPG is likely to do the deal through its Rise Climate fund, the people said. Deliberations are ongoing and it will likely be at least several weeks before Techem’s owners reach a deal with anyone, the people said.

Other suitors have also expressed interest in Techem, and Partners Group is still considering an IPO of the business as an alternative, the people said. Spokespeople for TPG and Partners Group declined to comment.

Bloomberg News reported last month that KKR’s infrastructure arm — previously seen as the frontrunner to buy Techem — had stopped pursuing a deal. Partners Group initially sought a valuation of as much as €8 billion ($8.7 billion) for Techem, though more recently, suitors have been discussing a valuation of about €6 billion, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

Techem, based near Frankfurt, was founded in 1952. The company makes equipment to measure consumption of water and electricity and monitor heating and cooling. Partners Group teamed up with Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, as well as Techem’s management team, to acquire the company for €4.6 billion in 2018.

