(Bloomberg) -- TPG Inc. and Middle Eastern alternative asset manager Investcorp agreed to buy UK special education services provider Outcomes First Group from investment firm Stirling Square Capital Partners.

The purchase price wasn’t disclosed. Bloomberg News first reported on the agreement Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter as saying the deal values Outcomes First at about $1 billion.

The Rise Fund, TPG’s impact investing arm, is taking a majority stake in Outcomes First, while Investcorp is buying a minority, according to a statement Tuesday. The buyers beat out other bidders for the business, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Outcomes First operates under brands including Acorn Education, a provider of education for children with behavioral, emotional, social, learning or physical needs. The company also runs specialist schools for children with autism.

The TPG consortium has been discussing partly funding the deal through a £350 million ($440 million) unitranche loan — a blend of senior and junior debt — provided by European direct lending firm Arcmont Asset Management, the people said.

Moelis & Co. advised The Rise Fund and Investcorp, while Rothschild served as financial advisor to Stirling Square. Jamieson Corporate Finance advised management.

