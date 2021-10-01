(Bloomberg) -- U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital and Malaysian state-owned investment company Johor Corp. are considering a plan to take Malaysia’s KPJ Healthcare Bhd. private, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The San Francisco-based firm and the investment arm of the Johor state government are in talks with banks to finance the potential deal involving Malaysia’s largest private-hospital operator, said the people. Shares in KPJ jumped as much 12% in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

Deliberations are still ongoing and the firms could decide not to go ahead with the plan, said the people.

A KPJ spokesperson said in response to a query that the matter concerns their shareholder and they are not privy to it, and directed Bloomberg News to Johor Corp. A representative for Johor Corp. couldn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, while a TPG representative in Hong Kong didn’t immediately respond to calls and emails seeking comment on a holiday.

Friday’s rally took this year’s advance in KPJ’s shares to 28%, giving it a market value of 5.5 billion ringgit ($1.3 billion).

Johor owns nearly 36% of KPJ as of April, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Other major shareholders include Malaysian state pension funds the Employees Provident Fund Board and Retirement Fund Inc, or KWAP.

KPJ started in 1981 as the first specialist private hospital in Johor, according to its website. Today, it has more than 28 specialist hospitals located throughout the Southeast Asian nation.

The health-care provider also has investments in hospitals in Indonesia, Bangkok and Bangladesh as well as in a retirement resort in Australia.

