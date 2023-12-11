(Bloomberg) -- TPG Inc. is nearing a deal to acquire UK special educational needs provider Outcomes First Group, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Rise Fund, the private equity firm’s impact investing arm, beat out other bidders for the business, according to the people.

Outcomes First is owned by pan-European investment firm Stirling Square. It operates under brands including Acorn Education, a provider of education for children with behavioral, emotional, social, learning or physical needs. The company also runs specialist schools for children with autism.

A representative for TPG didn’t have an immediate comment. A spokesperson for Stirling Square declined to comment.

