TPG Raises About $14 Billion for Buyout, Health-Care Funds

(Bloomberg) -- Buyout firm TPG has raised almost $14 billion for two funds as investors pour money into the industry.

The firm’s latest flagship buyout fund, TPG Partners VIII, brought in about $11.2 billion, according to regulatory filings. A health-care fund, TPG Healthcare Partners, raised another $2.6 billion, a separate filing showed.

A spokesman didn’t immediately return a call for comment.

TPG and its peers are benefiting from a robust fundraising market as investors continue to express confidence in the asset class.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported on the fundraising.

