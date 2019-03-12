(Bloomberg) -- William McGlashan, who heads TPG’s business promoting social good, has been charged in a sweeping criminal conspiracy with allegedly helping his son try to win admission to the University of Southern California.

McGlashan, managing partner of TPG Growth, was named along with other parents, coaches and test administrators in the indictment in schemes that included bribing college entrance exam administrators to get their kids extra time on tests and alter scores.

McGlashan allegedly agreed to pay $50,000 to a charity with the understanding that his son’s answers on the ACT exam would be corrected, according to court documents. He also discussed creating a fake athletic profile of his son as a football kicker to help him gain admission at USC.

A representative in New York for TPG, a private equity firm with more than $103 billion in assets, said he had no immediate comment. McGlashan couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

