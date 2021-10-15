(Bloomberg) -- Investors will increasingly hold companies responsible for making progress on environmental, social and governance measures, said Jim Coulter, TPG’s co-founder.

“There will be a new era of business where companies will be held accountable not just for what they do, but how they do it,” Coulter said in a Bloomberg Television interview.

The challenge for industry will be developing ESG standards, a difficult effort that must start now, Coulter said.

There are broader investing opportunities in content creation, cybersecurity and supply chains -- areas that are facing major transformation, he said. “There’s a whole variety of broad themes in the post-Covid world,” he added.

Coulter launched the TPG Climate Rise Fund earlier this year and the firm brought on former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson as executive chairman of the fund.

