(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm TPG Inc. is exploring a sale of Immucor Inc., the maker of tests that screen blood before transfusions and organ transplants, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

TPG is working with an adviser on potential options for the company it took private about a decade ago, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. Some private equity firms and companies have expressed preliminary interest, the people said.

The diagnostic equipment manufacturer could fetch more than $2 billion in a sale, the people said. While deliberations are ongoing, discussions remain at an early stage and TPG could opt to keep the company longer.

A representative for TPG declined to comment. Immucor couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

In July 2011, Immucor agreed to go private and sell itself to TPG for $1.97 billion. Since then the Georgia-based company has made multiple add-on acquisitions including Sentilus Inc. and Organ-i Inc.

Immucor makes reagents, instruments and other products used to screen blood. Laboratories also use its products to run tests before and after organ transplants.

