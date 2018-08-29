(Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty has agreed to combine its mobile phone business in Australia with broadband provider TPG Telecom Ltd. to create a company worth as much as A$10.9 billion ($8 billion).

Vodafone Hutchison shareholders will have a 50.1 percent stake in the group, with TPG owning the rest, according to a statement Thursday. The new entity, which will have the “scale and financial strength to compete more effectively” with Telstra Corp. and Optus, will have an implied enterprise value of A$15 billion, according to the release.

Vodafone Hutchison’s current boss Inaki Berroeta will be the chief executive officer, while TPG Telecom’s chief executive David Teoh will become chairman of new entity, described as “a merger of equals.”

The consolidation comes amid intensifying competition in Australia and will unite TPG, best known locally for its fixed-line broadband services, with Vodafone Hutchison’s almost 6 million mobile customers. The combined group will have annual revenue of more than A$6 billion, according to the statement.

