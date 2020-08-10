(Bloomberg) -- After activist Berta Cáceres‎ was killed at her home in Honduras, her family’s frustration with the nation’s justice system grew with each passing week. They alleged that Desarrollos Energéticos, or DESA—a hydroelectric company that Berta had protested against—was somehow behind the murder. And they believed that Honduran authorities weren’t interested in looking too deeply into those suspicions.

So months after the 2016 crime, the family helped assemble a team of international experts—lawyers and prosecutors who had worked on high-profile human rights cases around the world—to dig into the evidence.

The most intriguing material they examined by far was 55 gigabytes of telephone data collected from the mobile phones of those men the police had already identified as potential suspects. They were alleged low-level gunmen, a former DESA security official and current employees of the company. Tucked within all of that data were about 160,000 text messages—mostly WhatsApp group chats and direct texts.

“You have a treasure trove of evidence in this case,” said Roxanna Altholz, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, who was a member of that investigatory team. “Because the perpetrators were absolutely sure they would never be held to account—not just for the murder, but for all the other crimes that were being committed.”

For months, the team waded through all of that data, pulling text messages and chat strings to reconstruct a murder plot they believed was months in the making—one they thought stretched high into DESA’s executive ranks.

The conspiracy they outlined suggested the company had been monitoring Berta and plotting her death for months; that company employees joined forces with middlemen and alleged hitmen; that a previous attempt on her life had been planned, and ultimately abandoned, weeks before her actual murder; that high-level company officials were involved in the planning before the killing, and that afterwards the perpetrators monitored the murder investigation with the help of contacts inside law enforcement.

Their reconstructed chain of events pointed to a suspect that hadn’t yet been detained by authorities: a DESA official identified in the team’s report only as Executive #3. The company vehemently denied any connection to the crime, but soon, that executive would become the central target in an ever-expanding homicide case.

