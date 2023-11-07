Tractor Maker CNH Falls Most in Three Years With Slowing Sales

(Bloomberg) -- CNH Industrial NV, one of the world’s biggest farm machinery makers, plunged by the most in more than three years after slowing sales meant that the company reported earnings that trailed estimates and announced a plan to slash its workforce.

CNH plans to cut its salaried workers by 5% as demand eases for its harvesting combines. Farm-equipment sales had been booming after crop markets were disrupted early in 2022 by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But with corn and wheat prices now slumping and interest rates rising, farmers are more reluctant to upgrade their machinery.

Shares fell by as much as 12% to the lowest level since December 2020, before paring declines to trade about 8% lower as of 11:03 a.m. in New York.

The owner of the red Case IH and blue New Holland machinery brands in a Tuesday statement said its sales in the third quarter fell 1% to $5.33 billion, below estimates of $5.8 billion.

The decline in demand was “pronounced” and “especially unhelpful” in the South American market, CNH Chief Executive Officer Scott Wine said on an call with investors.

“Soft commodity prices are likely to press farm incomes, while interest rates remain high and order backlogs and dealer inventories are normalizing,” Wine added.

