Peru is one of the world’s most open economies, with trade agreements covering more than 90% of its exports. The 19 agreements in force have helped lift shipments of agricultural and manufactured goods at a time when slower global growth has hurt demand for the country’s top export, copper. The government isn’t satisfied and is seeking trade agreements with India, Turkey and El Salvador.

