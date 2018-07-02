(Bloomberg) -- Happy Monday, Europe. Here’s news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The trade war winner will be the one who loses least, and global automakers operating in China are feeling whiplash amid the trade spats; meanwhile, South Korean exports dipped and another sentiment indicator turned down in China on the tensions

Office space. Luxembourg is dealing with the strains of more banks wanting to set up shop for the Brexit era

Better trade news. The 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is closer to notching a monster trade pact this year after weekend meetings in Tokyo

Slippery market. Trump is getting increasingly involved in an oil-price puzzle that has the Saudis flummoxed

Duterte economy. Two years into a six-year term, and the Philippine president is looking at a mixed record

Russia slump. The former Soviet republics are all enjoying stronger currencies than the ruble, a first in half a decade

Getting a move on. Bank Indonesia’s latest surprise move shows how much it’s prioritizing currency stability over economic growth

Monetary juggling. Risks are mounting in Australia, where the central bank has been holding close to a long pause in interest rates; meanwhile, Sweden has a different basket of problems with tightening plans

