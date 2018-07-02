1m ago
Trade Battle Heat, Brexit Banks, Central Bank Puzzles: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Happy Monday, Europe. Here’s news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- The trade war winner will be the one who loses least, and global automakers operating in China are feeling whiplash amid the trade spats; meanwhile, South Korean exports dipped and another sentiment indicator turned down in China on the tensions
- Office space. Luxembourg is dealing with the strains of more banks wanting to set up shop for the Brexit era
- Better trade news. The 16-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is closer to notching a monster trade pact this year after weekend meetings in Tokyo
- Slippery market. Trump is getting increasingly involved in an oil-price puzzle that has the Saudis flummoxed
- Duterte economy. Two years into a six-year term, and the Philippine president is looking at a mixed record
- Russia slump. The former Soviet republics are all enjoying stronger currencies than the ruble, a first in half a decade
- Getting a move on. Bank Indonesia’s latest surprise move shows how much it’s prioritizing currency stability over economic growth
- Monetary juggling. Risks are mounting in Australia, where the central bank has been holding close to a long pause in interest rates; meanwhile, Sweden has a different basket of problems with tightening plans
