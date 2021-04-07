(Bloomberg) -- Emerging market exporters may ride the stimulus of other economies -- Mexico, Chile and Brazil stand to benefit the most for relatively high exposure to the U.S. and China, according to research by Bloomberg Economics. The global economy is set to boom in 2021, yet some developing countries could be caught out of sync. Borrowers face disruption from higher yields, and currency stress and higher commodity prices have forced central banks to turn hawkish before recoveries have gained traction.

