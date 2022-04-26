(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

China’s stringent rules to curb Covid-19 are about to unleash a wave of chaos on supply chains between Asia, the U.S. and Europe

Meantime, China’s central bank pledged to support the economy through targeted financing for small businesses and a quick resolution of the ongoing crackdown on technology firms

A congressional investigation into global consultancy McKinsey & Co.’s role in advising its client on promoting opioid sales includes a look at “risk-management” processes that were overseen for a time by the current president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to hold his first in-person press conference since the pandemic began, meeting reporters following the conclusion of the U.S. central bank’s two-day policy meeting

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists said they now expect the European Central Bank to hike interest rates by 25 basis points in July, followed by shifts in September and December

China’s leaders are under mounting pressure to throw the country’s Covid-stricken economy a lifeline as they gather for a critical meeting in the coming days

South Korea’s economy decelerated to a more measured pace The Bank of Korea should stay on a path to policy normalization, Governor Rhee Chang-yong said

Australia’s core inflation is expected to breach the upper end of the Reserve bank’s 2-3% target More economists see a supersized RBA hike in June

Bloomberg Economics sees G-7 central bank assets shrinking $410 billion by year’s end

Mexico’s government is seeking a pact with private companies to limit price increases of basic items, in a bid to tame inflation that has failed to budge from two-decade highs, the president’s spokesman Jesus Ramirez told Bloomberg News

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.