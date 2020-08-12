Aug 12, 2020
Trade Deal Latest, Brazil Disarray, Empty Tax Promises: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start your Wednesday:
U.S. and Chinese negotiators plan to discuss progress of their trade deal in the coming days, with Beijing pushing to widen the agenda to include Washington’s recent crackdown on businesses including TikTok and WeChat
- The trade deal is “fine” and China is “substantially” increasing purchases of American goods, U.S. President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser Larry Kudlow said, dismissing concerns that rising tensions between the two countries might jeopardize the deal
- Rising readings on a frequently watched indicator for U.S. inflation expectations may say more about the power of unprecedented Federal Reserve policy than it does about the prospect of a return to stagflation
- Trump is tapping his presidential authority to make tax changes that Congress is refusing to do, but his limited power means he could end up over-promising and under-delivering on his pledge to slash IRS bills
- Brazil’s pro-market economic team, slammed by the pandemic, saw the resignation of two of its senior members in what Economy Minister Paulo Guedes called “a stampede”
- The U.K. economy suffered worse than any other major European nation during the coronavirus lockdown, posting a 20.4% contraction in the second quarter that puts pressure on the government to sustain the recovery
- The dollar’s weakness is giving central banks in Asia room to ease monetary policy further amid concerns that the region’s economic recovery is plateauing
- With debt surging and the coronavirus pandemic threatening the deepest economic contraction in almost 90 years, business leaders are warning that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government can no longer procrastinate
- First the pandemic and now floods are slashing the spending power of Chinese households this year, as stagnant incomes and rising costs undermine the strength of the domestic recovery
- New Zealand’s central bank expanded its quantitative easing program and said it’s open to cutting interest rates into negative territory as a new coronavirus outbreak threatens the economic recovery
- Finally, braced for a knockout blow from Covid-19’s effect on travel, the European Union’s nation most reliant on tourism may yet get a reprieve
