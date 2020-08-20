1h ago
Trade Deal Progress, Fed Guidance, WTO Ambitions: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get you Thursday started:
- China and the U.S. have agreed to have a call soon to discuss the progress of their trade deal
- The U.S. announced it is suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and ending reciprocal tax treatment, the latest salvo in escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing
- U.S. central bankers backed off in July from a readiness to set a clearer bar for raising interest rates, a step that would underscore their commitment to an extended period of ultra-loose policy
- Urban exiles are fueling a suburban housing boom across the U.S. But how long will it last?
- U.S. states and metros are skimping on infrastructure spending as the coronavirus pandemic guts budgets
- The Mexican economist who helped negotiate a trade deal with the U.S. and Canada has plenty of experience on paper to win the race to lead the World Trade Organization. He also faces some vexing political obstacles
- Major central bank decided jointly to reduce the frequency of operations to provide markets with dollars, judging that emergency steps introduced to avoid a liquidity crunch at the height of the pandemic are no longer needed
- Brazil and Argentina have promised to work together to iron out key trade issues as South America’s two largest economies struggle to recover from the pandemic
- European workers may be about to get another batch of bad news after a summer of job cuts and with the economic recovery threatened by fresh virus outbreaks and localized lockdowns
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.