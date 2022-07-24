(Bloomberg) -- The won looks set to extend declines from its recent 13-year low as South Korea’s trade balance worsens and foreign investors pull money out of the nation’s stock market.

Repeated interest-rate hikes by the Bank of Korea haven’t been enough to stem the rot, with the won dropping about 9% this year as global investors shift into dollar assets. It’s among Asia’s worst performers as investors increasingly focus on the trade deficit, which reached record $10 billion in the six months through June.

Bank of America Corp. strategists including Claudio Piron see the currency weakening around another 3% from present levels to 1,350 per US dollar by year-end. Citigroup Inc. economist Jin-Wook Kim projects an even faster depreciation to 1,350 within three months.

The won is heading for its fifth monthly loss this year, with a likely close for July through technical support at 1,302. This is the 50% Fibonacci retracement for the currency’s 2009-2014 range, and is adjacent to troughs in March 2020 and June this year, opening the door to more declines.

It is also under pressure from the stock market as investors move money out of the country. Dividend yields that are almost half the level of Taiwan add to the reasons to offload Korean stocks.

Read More: Unstoppable Dollar Risks Worsening $71 Billion Asia Stock Exodus

Overseas investors have sold a net $11.5 billion of stocks in the benchmark Kospi Index this year, adding to sell-downs in 2021 and 2020. Meanwhile, the National Pension Service plans to increase the allocation of overseas stocks next year by 2.5 percentage points to 30.3%, while domestic equities slip by 0.4 percentage point to 15.9%.

The central bank needs to provide more interest-rate support to support the currency, said Trinh Nguyen, a senior economist at Natixis SA in Hong Kong.

“The governor said hikes will be gradual but they will need to front load to shore up the Korean won,” she said, adding that the 175 basis points of increases since last August have been insufficient.

Here’s the key Asian economic data due this week, including gross domestic product and industrial production readings from South Korea:

Monday, July 25: Singapore CPI, Taiwan industrial output, Hong Kong trade

Tuesday, July 26: South Korea GDP, BOJ minutes for June, Singapore factory output

Wednesday, July 27: China industrial profits, Australia CPI, Thailand trade balance and current account

Thursday, July 28: New Zealand business confidence, Australia retail sales and export prices. Australia Treasurer economic statement

Friday, July 29: Japan industrial production, retail sales and jobs, Tokyo CPI, BOJ summary of July meeting, South Korea industrial production, Taiwan GDP

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.