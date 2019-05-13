(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

The emerging stalemate in U.S.-China trade negotiations grew out of an earlier deadlock over how and when to remove existing American tariffs that provoked Beijing to threaten to walk away from the talks Donald Trump threatened that the trade standoff with China will “get worse” if there is retaliation for U.S. tariffs that go into effect on Chinese goods Monday The European Union is finalizing a list of U.S. goods to target with retaliatory tariffs in the event that Trump, who is expected to make a decision by May 18, imposes levies on car imports

If the Federal Reserve’s optimistic take on inflation had traders second-guessing their bets on an interest-rate cut this year, they’re taking matters back into their own hands now Still, inflation isn’t totally dead. From pork in China to iron ore in Brazil, price gains are flickering in parts of the global economy

Fed officials are speaking out about rising inequality and the harm it does the U.S. economy, but most still hesitate to say monetary policy can do much to help

Europe has a long way to go if it’s to deliver on the hope sparked by recent economic numbers

London’s property market is continuing to bear the brunt of Brexit malaise, according to a report from Acadata. Elsewhere, U.K. companies and politicians are underestimating the chances of a no-deal Brexit, the head of a business group said

Finally, meet the frontrunners to succeed Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz

