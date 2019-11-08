(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Apple Podcast, Spotify or Pocket Cast.

Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:

The U.S. and China have agreed to roll back tariffs on each other’s goods in phases as they work toward a deal

President Trump will not impose tariffs on European Union automotive goods next week as threatened, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says

Faced with higher property prices and piles of student debt, Americans are getting older and older before they buy a home

Chile’s inflation rate accelerated more than expected in October as electricity costs rose, while panic buying in parts of the country amid a wave of looting pushed up the cost of food and drink

By Christine Lagarde’s own definition, the European Central Bank president’s desire for a government spending boost in the euro zone can now focus on a dozen countries

After three decades of unprecedented advances in incomes and living standards, the European Union’s eastern economies that abruptly swapped communism for capitalism after the Berlin Wall fell are facing new challenges

The global economy may be shaking off the recession warnings which plagued it just weeks ago, leaving key central banks with some room to pause stimulus. Here’s a collection of this week’s analysis and enterprise from Bloomberg Economics

Finally, even the ultra-wealthy are getting skittish about buying superyachts, as a checklist of global challenges -- including the U.S. trade war with China, a messy Brexit and Germany teetering on recession -- weigh down sales

To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Zoe Schneeweiss

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.