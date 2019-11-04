(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

The U.S. and China signaled further progress on Monday toward a breakthrough in trade talks that could culminate in a meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping later this month

Federal Reserve policy makers are satisfied with the stance of monetary policy even if Trump isn’t Still, an enduring U.S. expansion puts Trump on course to win re-election in 2020, according to economic models with a track record of predicting who wins the White House

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Report this week will unveil more than just a new name for its predictions Meanwhile, the early U.K. election in December is creating confusion in the Treasury’s search for a new BOE governor

Staying in the U.K., government spending is heading for a return to levels not seen for four decades regardless of who triumphs in the upcoming election, according to the Resolution Foundation think tank

When Mario Draghi ended his term as European Central Bank president last week with a call for government policies to be “mutually aligned” with those of his institution, the message came with an unspoken caveat -- it might not be enough The Christine Lagarde-era at the ECB is underway and the new president gets her first chance to frame her outlook for the economy and monetary policy publicly on Monday

As the world’s central banks loosen monetary policy to support growth and rekindle inflation, central banks in eastern Europe reckon the best option for now is to do nothing Almost two years after Latvia’s central-bank governor was detained in a bribery probe, he’s getting the chance to prove his innocence in the courtroom

Australia’s monetary policy easing has driven interest rates down to levels where they could be doing more harm than good for the economy

