Berlin-based broker app Trade Republic Bank GmbH, co-founded by former Merrill Lynch banker Christian Hecker, is going on a hiring spree after being valued at over $5 billion.

The company is opening about 250 engineering roles, Hecker said in an interview. The positions will be based in Berlin, Stockholm, or fully remote. The company currently employs about 600 people.

Trade Republic lets customers trade stocks, ETFs, crypto currencies and other financial products, mostly without order commissions or other fees. It was founded in Germany in 2015, and is now also available in Austria, Netherlands, France, Italy and Spain.

“Our goal is to offer our services throughout almost the entire eurozone by the end of this year,“ Hecker said.

Brokerage houses all over Europe reported a surge in retail trading during the pandemic as many people were stuck at home during lockdowns, making retail-focused challengers like Trade Republic a target for venture capital firms looking to put their money to work.

Last year, Trade Republic sealed a $900 million financing round with investors such as Sequoia, TCV, Thrive Capital, and Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, valuing the company at more than $5 billion.

