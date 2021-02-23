(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

U.S. President Joe Biden’s trade chief is tasked with reset after Trump’s tariff chaos The global economy is still throwing off conflicting signals about the pace and direction of trade flows

Traders will be glued to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to the Senate Banking Committee today. He will also almost certainly face questions over the inflationary risk posed by the proposed stimulus plan, with asset prices already elevated

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is increasingly calling the shots in Latin America’s largest economy and moving away from a market-friendly agenda, despite acknowledging openly that he knows little about it

As the world waits for a vaccine-driven return to normal, the globe’s most vaccinated economy, Israel, is showing what a long and arduous road it will be Latin America and the Caribbean, the region where the coronavirus caused the worst economic destruction and many deaths, is now falling victim to a slow inoculation campaign

The U.K.’s finance minister Rishi Sunak is set to spend billions of pounds in extra support for the economy over the next four months, as pandemic curbs pushed unemployment to its highest level in almost five years

Sweden’s central bank must be ready to innovate and shouldn’t rule out new tools from helicopter money to deeply negative interest rates, its deputy governor said

After a drop in January amid high infection rates and stricter containment measures, economic activity in major economies has picked up in February, according to Bloomberg Economics gauges. Still, it remains some way below end-2020 levels in a number of countries

