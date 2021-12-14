(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Inflation is jeopardizing the Federal Reserve’s goal for inclusive employment One-year U.S. inflation expectations surged to a record high in November, highlighting for Bloomberg Economics why the Fed will probably signal a steeper path of rate rises in 2022 at this week’s meeting

The U.S. made an offer to Japan aimed at resolving disputes tariffs imposed on Japanese steel and aluminum in 2018 under former President Donald Trump, people familiar with the situation said

President Joe Biden’s top labor lawyer says she wants more injunctions against bosses and that many gig workers are misclassified as independent contractors

Chile’s central bank will likely raise its key interest rate by 125 basis points for the second straight meeting as robust consumer demand fuels price increases and drives inflation forecasts further above target

The U.K.’s hot jobs market means the Bank of England can’t delay increasing interest rates for long, Bloomberg Economics says

Hungary will probably end its quantitative-easing program on Tuesday, raise interest rates and sharply increase its inflation forecast in a precursor to pushing borrowing costs even higher next year

China should cut rates and boost infrastructure investment to ensure the economy grows by at least 5% in 2022, according to an influential local think-tank China’s new rules on food imports will take effect Jan. 1, despite appeals from trading partners including the U.S. and Europe to delay the rollout



