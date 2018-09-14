(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your Friday started:

No end in sight. The Trump administration’s trade war with China is following an increasingly predictable pattern and that should cause a rethink for anybody hoping for a rapid resolution

Russia’s central bank unexpectedly raised interest rates for the first time since 2014, following its counterparts across emerging economies as inflation risks mount with a slumping currency and threats of U.S. sanctions Meanwhile in Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan resumed his criticism of the nation’s central bank a day after it announced the biggest rate hike of his time in office

In a speech in Dublin, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney followed up on a warning of the potential fallout of a no-deal Brexit to U.K. cabinet, underscoring his message that the central bank is prepared for all Brexit scenarios.

It’s all about the output gap; Mario Draghi sees the euro-area economy expanding faster than it could normally manage, pointing to more paring back of bond-buying even as growth is downgraded

China doesn’t have as much to shield itself against an economic downturn spawned by trade-war tensions as it did a decade ago amid the global financial crisis

The Australian government’s woman problem just got worse

The Bank of Japan crafted its latest forward guidance with global markets in mind, according to people familiar with the policy makers’ discussions

Indonesia’s aggressive interest-rate increases and other rupiah-protection measures won the IMF’s backing, while the Philippines finance secretary says there’s no need to consider an out-of-cycle hike before the Sept. 27 meeting

Finally, here’s our weekly wrap of what happened in the world economy and here’s what to be on the lookout for next week

