Trade Talks Day One, Singapore Easing, U.S. Inflation: Eco Day

(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you into the weekend:

President Donald Trump said the first day of high level trade negotiations between the U.S. and China went “very well” and he’ll meet the top Chinese negotiator on Friday

Singapore’s central bank will probably ease monetary policy for the first time in more than three years on Monday as a global slowdown continues to weigh on the export-reliant economy

The “jury is out” on whether the current slowdown in the U.S. economy will turn more severe, says Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan

The Bank of Japan’s promise to keep pumping extra money into the economy will eventually clash with its efforts to control interest rates, says the former head of the central bank’s financial markets department

A key measure of U.S. consumer prices rose by less than expected in September, potentially bolstering the case for the Fed to cut interest rates for the third time in three months; here’s our take on the latest data

Revisions to monthly U.S. payrolls figures have become more reliable over the short term while those on industrial production have become less so, according to a Fed study

To contact the reporter on this story: Chris Bourke in Sydney at cbourke4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Tracy Withers

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.