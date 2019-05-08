(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

President Donald Trump’s latest threat to raise tariffs on Chinese goods puts vital intermediate equipment and everyday consumer goods used by millions of Americans back into the cross-hairs. Here’s how those trade talks could play out from here, and Bloomberg Economics’ Meanwhile, JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon puts the odds of the U.S. and China reaching a trade deal at 80 percent.

It’s rate decision day in Brazil, here’s what to expect

The politics of Latin America’s two biggest countries may have swung sharply to the right or left, but their economies are going nowhere

The appointment of the next European Central Bank head could potentially be delayed until just weeks before President Mario Draghi’s term expires amid a swathe of top European Union vacancies

German industrial output unexpectedly advanced for a second month in March, bolstering confidence that Europe’s largest economy may soon start climbing out of its rut

New Zealand’s central bank cut interest rates to a fresh record low and signaled the chance of one further reduction amid slowing global growth and weak inflation

A decade ago, Sweden did better than most as the global financial crisis ripped through markets everywhere. But its strength back then may actually be hurting it now

