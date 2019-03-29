(Bloomberg) -- Follow the latest global economic news and analysis @economics.

Chinese and U.S. negotiators have been working line-by-line through the text of an agreement that can be put before President Donald Trump and counterpart Xi Jinping to defuse a nearly year-long trade war, according to officials familiar with the matter Catch up on the latest developments in our QuickTake

U.S. central bankers said the economy is still on track for solid growth this year despite concerns in financial markets that it was heading for trouble Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen doesn’t see a recession anytime soon said there’s no reason for the U.S. central bank to cut interest rates

The world economy is poised to exit from a period of panicked uncertainty, but the next period of panicked uncertainty is probably not too far away, according to Bloomberg Economics Chief Economist Tom Orlik. To BE, the short term risks to the outlook look manageable, yet with structural strains not going away, and little policy space to offset a downturn, optimism should be tempered with caution

London continued to lead the U.K.’s weakening property market at the start of 2019, with prices falling the most since the financial crisis a decade ago Consumers helped to keep the U.K. economy growing in the fourth quarter, but demand for unsecured debt weakened last month as Brexit uncertainty intensified

Francois Villeroy de Galhau has notched up an intellectual victory at the ECB just when his credentials for higher office could do with being noticed

Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda in the week ahead, a summary of recent remarks by Fed policy makers and wrap of what happened this week

