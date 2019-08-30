(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

President Donald Trump said the U.S. and China are scheduled to discuss trade today -- without giving details

Sushi prices in some of America’s fastest growing cities suggest living costs are rising quickly

Argentina’s bonds extended declines as S&P Global Ratings cut the South American nation’s foreign- and local-currency credit ratings to “selective default” after it said it would delay payments on short-term local debt

European Central Bank policy makers wary of ever-more monetary stimulus have fired the first warning shots two weeks before they meet to discuss bolstering the euro-zone economy Euro-area inflation remained stuck well below the ECB’s goal in August, providing more reason for policy makers to unleash measures next month to jolt prices and growth Adding equity purchases to the ECB’s monetary-policy mix isn’t a realistic option, according to outgoing Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny.

Nigeria’s plan to spend less on food by restricting access to dollars for importers could have the opposite effect by threatening food supplies and pushing up prices

For many economies that drift into stormy seas, the first port of call is the International Monetary Fund. Soon, and for the first time in its history, the lender’s head will hail from the ranks of those it’s rescued

Finally, here’s our weekly wrap of what’s going on in the world economy

