The U.S.-China trade dispute is on hold for at least three months, with both sides agreeing to discuss their issues and China saying it will boost U.S. imports. But the truce does little to bridge a vast divide and China will likely keep stimulus pumping into 2019. Tom Orlik parses the details of what we know at this stage

Leaders of the world’s largest economies agreed the rules that underpinned global trade for decades are flawed, in a statement the White House claimed as a win for Donald Trump’s protectionist agenda

Meanwhile, factory conditions in the tech-heavy Asian economies of South Korea and Taiwan took a dive in November as slowing smartphone demand and U.S.-China trade tensions hit home

Capital expenditure by Japanese companies continued to expand in the three months through September, though growth slowed more than expected as natural disasters and concerns over the trade outlook dialed down corporate optimism

When European Central Bank policy makers cast a secret ballot to select a new supervisory head, it was with their future leadership on their minds, according to euro-area officials familiar with the matter.

On the Brexit front, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May faces yet another grueling battle this week as members of Parliament sink their teeth into her Brexit deal ahead of a crucial vote

The Australian central bank’s lackluster wage-growth outlook indicates it may have to leave rates on hold even beyond 2020

